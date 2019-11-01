IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale scores for various categories to be out today

IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale score for various categories to be out today. Check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to release the IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale Mains 2019 scorecard by late this evening. The candidates who appeared for the examination are waiting for their scorecards can visit the official website -- ibps.in . They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access to their scorecard.

IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale I, II, III examination is being carried out to recruit candidates at 2019 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VIII. The recruitment drive commenced on June 18 with the application process. Candidate first appeared for the preliminary examination and those who cleared the exams they appeared for IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale I, II, III Mains examination.

The IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale I, II, III Mains exam result was released on October 25 and now the IBPS is only releasing the scorecards. Candidates who have cleared the examinations can appear for an interview round before the final selection.

IBPS RRB VIII Officer Scale Mains 2019 | How to get scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on link saying" Click here to view your score of online examination RRB VIII - Officer Scale - I, II & III.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Enter your required details before clicking in Submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your scorecard.