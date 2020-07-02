HPBOSE SOS Result: HPSOS Class 8th, Class 10th Result declared. Direct links to download

Image Source : PTI HPSOS Class 8th, Class 10th Result declared.

HPSOS Class 10th, 8th Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) today declared the HPSOS 10th Result 2020 and HPSOS 8th Result 2020. Students who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh exams should note that the HPSOS results 2020 have been released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools will not be displaying the HPSOS Class 10th, 8th Result on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check HPBOSE 8th Result 2020 and HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 have been shared below.

HPSOS Class 10th, 8th Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads ‘HPSOS 8th Examination result - March 2020/HPSOS 10th Examination result - March 2020’

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your HPSOS 10th Result 2020 and HPSOS 8th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a screenshot of the same for future reference

HPBOSE SOS Result: Direct links for HPSOS Class 10th, 8th Result

Direct link for HPSOS 8th Results

Direct link for HPSOS 10th Results

