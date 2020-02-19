GATE 2020 Answer Key: Raise objections from today. Direct Link

Representational.

Gate 2020 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2020 Answer Key. Students can now raise objections, if any, against GATE 2020 Answer Key using GOAPS portal. The link to submit an objection against GATE 2020 Answer Key was to be activated 11 am onwards today. It will remain available on the website till 6 pm on February 21, 2020.

Gate 2020 Answer Key: Notification for raising objections

"The candidates can contest/challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification and a payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment link available in the GOAPS. Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully," IIT Delhi in a notice on the GATE 2020 website.

Gate 2020 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit website -- appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: An online link will be available to raise objections against GATE Answer Key 2020

Step 3: Make a payment of Rs 500 (For each question) through online payment link