BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Here are the toppers

Image Source : PTI BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Toppers list

An estimated 80.44 per cent of the 12,04,834 students passed the class 12 state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The girls outshone boys this year in the intermediate results of the Bihar School Examination Board, an official

said. Neha Kumari topped the science stream securing 476 out of 500 marks with 95.02 per cent, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said while announcing the results.

Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary were toppers in the commerce stream with 95.02 per cent while Sakshy Kumari topped the arts stream by scoring 474 marks.

A total of 80.44 per cent students of all the three streams - arts, commerce and science - passed the class 12 examination this year, Kishore said.

The pass percentage in 2019 was 79.76, he said.

The intermediate examinations were conducted in February this year.

Also Read | BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared. Direct link