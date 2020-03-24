Image Source : PTI BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared. Check list of toppers, direct link

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Intermediate (Class 12) Board Result 2020. The BSEB 12th result has been released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses. Students who have appeared for Bihar Board 2020 examination can check their results BSEB Class 12 Result 2020 on the official website-- onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to check BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning Class XII results

Step 4: Select the stream for which you want to check the results

Step 5: Enter your credentials including roll number to log in

Step 6: Your Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 | List of Toppers

The Pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 Science Stream is 77.39%. Neha Kumari ranked first with 95.2%.

In Commerce Stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary have scored 95.2%

In Arts Stream, Sakshy Kumari became the topper with a pass percent of 94.8%.