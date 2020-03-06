Image Source : FILE BPSC PT Result: BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 announced. Direct Link

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Preliminary Test (PT) Results on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check their BPSC 65th Prelims Result on -- bpsc.bih.nic.in. As many as 2,52,247 candidates appeared for BPSC PT exam. Out of these, 6,517 have been declared successful in the BPSC 65th prelims examination. Candidates who have cleared the BPSC Preliminary examination will now have to appear for the Mains exam. Successful candidates will be called for an interview. A final merit list will be prepared, based on the Mains and Interview.

BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 announced: How to check

Step 1: Visit official BPSC website -- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on main exam result link

Step 3: A pdf will open