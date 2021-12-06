Bihar Police constable results 2021 DECLARED | Check CSBC constable PET merit list here

Monday, December 06, 2021
     
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 on Monday. The results will be available on csbc.bih.nic.in.

Patna Updated on: December 06, 2021 20:56 IST
Image Source : PTI

IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION

Highlights

  • Central Selection Board of Constable has released Bihar Police Constable Result 2021.
  • Candidates can check the merit list on csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • The total number of vacant posts for this recruitment drive is 8415.

The admit card for the PET exam was released on November 16, 2021. The total number of vacant posts for this recruitment drive is 8415. The final selection of the candidates would be made by the marks obtained in the written test and physical efficiency test.

Here are the steps to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2021

  1. Visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Go to the ‘Bihar Police’ section on the home page and click on the link that reads, “Results: Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable.”
  3. You can download the PDF file of the results. 

