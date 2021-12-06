Bihar Police constable results 2021 DECLARED | Check CSBC constable PET merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 on Monday. The results will be available on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card for the PET exam was released on November 16, 2021. The total number of vacant posts for this recruitment drive is 8415. The final selection of the candidates would be made by the marks obtained in the written test and physical efficiency test.

Here are the steps to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2021

Visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in. Go to the ‘Bihar Police’ section on the home page and click on the link that reads, “Results: Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable.” You can download the PDF file of the results.

