Image Source : FILE Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 expected today: Direct link to check

Assam TET Result 2020: The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam Secondary TET Result 2020 will be released today, as per the latest update. The STET result 2020 will be released on the official website for Assam SSA. The Assam STET exam 2020 was held in January. The exam was earlier scheduled on December 22 but was postponed and was held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the Assam Secondary TET Exam 2020 can check their result will be released on the official website for Assam SSA, once the result is released.

Himant Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister, tweeted yesterday that the result for Assam Secondary TET will be released today, on March 4, 2020.

Tommrw (4.3.2020)result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2020

While the result date has been confirmed, there's no confirmation on the time for TET result declaration.

Direct link for Assam Secondary TET Result 2020 (to be activated soon)

How to check Assam Secondary TET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website-- ssa.assam.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'result of Secondary TET 2019-2020'

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

About Assam Secondary TET Exam 2020:

The Assam Secondary TET exam 2020 was held for total of 200 marks. There were two parts to the exam question paper.

Part 1- 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs, and 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant.

Part 2- 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English. The exam was OMR-based.

In order to qualify in the Assam High School TET, candidates will need to score minimum qualifying marks in both parts of the question paper.

Also Read: RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download