RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results of the RBI preliminary examination 2020 conducted for the recruitment to the Assistant post. RBI has conducted the Assistant Prelims examination on February 14 and 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of assistants.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results from the RBI's official website-- rbi.org.in.

Those who have cleared the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination will now appear for the main examination scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2020, at various centres.