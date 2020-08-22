UPSC Recruitment 2020: 35 vacancies up for grab for various posts; Check eligibility, other details

Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020​: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment against 35 vacancies for the posts of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Research Officer (Social Studies), Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) and General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy). Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to submit online application for UPSC Recruitment 2020 is September 10, 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Research Officer (Social Studies), Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) and General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy). Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 24 vacancies

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 1 vacancy

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 3 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 7 vacancies

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology) –

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS degree and Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neurology).

Experience: At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

For Research Officer (Social Studies) –

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology from a recognized University

Experience: Three years’ experience of Social Research on Village and Community Studies with special reference to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) –

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience: Three years Research/Analytical experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation.

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) –

Educational Qualification: Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973).

Experience: Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the UPSC official notification for more details.

