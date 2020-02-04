NATA 2020 application forms released. Direct link to apply

Image Source : PTI NATA 2020 application forms released

NATA 2020 application form: The application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2020 examination has begun. Students who wish to apply for NATA are advised to visit the official website for details on the same. For the convenience of students, we have provided the steps to fill NATA 2020 application forms. A direct link to apply to NATA 2020 has also been provided.

The Council of Architecture conducts NATA 2020 twice a year. According to the information brochure available on the official website, the examination will be conducted on April 19 and May 31, 2020. Candidates can check the complete details related to the examination on the official website of NATA 2020.

NATA 2020

NATA 2020 will be conducted on April 19 and May 31, 2020, across the designated examination centres. The examination will be considered for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. While, Paper A of the examination will be conducted offline (paper and Pen-based) Paper B will be conducted in the Online Mode. NATA 2020 will be conducted for a total of 200 marks.

Paper A will be conducted in the offline mode will contain 3 Questions carrying 35 marks, 35 marks, and 55 marks, respectively while Paper B will be conducted online General Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

The complete information regarding the examination and the exam pattern for NATA 2020 is available in the official information brochure available on the website.

How to fill NATA 2020 application form

1. Vist the official website

2. Click on the link that reads 'NATA 2020 Registration'

3. Register on the portal

4. Fill and submit the NATA 2020 application form

5. Pay online fee for the application form

Direct link to apply for NATA 2020

Direct Link to Apply for NATA 2020