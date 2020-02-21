AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 released for 1st and 2nd year. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 released

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for intermediate exams. Students who are preparing for the AP Inter exams should note that the hall tickets have been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 have been provided. A direct link to download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 has also been given.

AP Intermediate exams 2020: Dates

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has scheduled to conduct the inter examinations in March 2020. The AP Inter first year examination will commence on March 4 and end on March 21, 2020. BIEAP will conduct the AP Inter second year examination from March 5 to March 3, 2020. BIEAP had released the AP Inter first year and second year examination time table on December 2, 2019. AP Inter practical exams were held from February 1 to 20, 2020.

How to check AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020

1. Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020'

3. Login to the portal by entering the details required

4. Your AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your hall ticket and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020

Students can download their AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 by clicking on the direct link given below

Direct Link To Download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020