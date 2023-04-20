Relief! Rain in Delhi-NCR brings respite from scorching heat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Relief! Rain brings respite for Delhiites from scorching heat

Weather Update: Amid scorching heat, rain brought respite for Delhiiites this evening. Elated people shared wonderful photos and videos on social media platforms. Amidst heatwave conditions in north and northeast India, people were hoping for rain. Hailstorms were also reported today in a few parts of Delhi NCR. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Wind with rain was like a cheery on the cake for the residents of the national capital. However, partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle were expected during the day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain on Thursday.

The weather department has predicted hailstorms at isolated places in Delhi during the day. It also said that the skies are expected to be partly cloudy for the next few days. Greater Noida and parts of Gurugram are likely to witness rain and thunderstorm along with moderate winds, a meteorologist from Skymet Weather Services Mahesh Palawat said.



The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category).



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.