Raghav Chadha in trouble over 'forged signatures' claims, probe ordered

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha landed in trouble after five Rajya Sabha MPs demanded to move a Privilege Motion against him on Monday. The MPs alleged that their 'forged signatures' were added to the proposed select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

This breach of privilege motion is likely to be brought by BJP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Narhari Amin. The names of Sasmit Patra, Narhari Amin, Thambidurai, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak were included in the proposal sent by Chadha to the Delhi Service Bill Select Committee without thier consent.

While some of these MPs told during the proceedings of the House on Monday night that they had not even signed it.

A probe is announced

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the matter will be probed. The select committee was proposed by Raghav Chadha in the Upper House to examine the bill.

What Raghav Chadha said

Chadha said, "Let the notice come, I will reply."

We lost in Parliament on this bill, but will fight in the court, he added. The AAP leader hoped that the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court would again give a verdict in favor of Arvind Kejriwal government.

"I will give an answer to Privileges Committee when they send a notice," says AAP MP Raghav Chadha after MPs claim that their names were mentioned on the proposal to send the Delhi NCT Amendment Bill to the Select Committee without their consent.

What BJD MP said

"At the time when resolutions were being moved in the House (during the discussion on the Delhi Services bill), I heard that my name was mentioned in a resolution that was moved by Raghav Chadha. Without taking my prior consent my name can't be put in the resolution. I hope the Chairman of the House will take action. I have given a complaint. Obviously, this is a matter of privilege. All of us have filed our respective complaints," said BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra.

AIADMK MP's take

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai alleged his fake signature on the proposal moved by Chadha to send the Delhi Services Bill to the Select Committee.

"I have given a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman referring to the Privilege Committee as to how my name is included in the motion, as I had not signed any document. Therefore, someone may have forged my signature," he added.

What will happen if the breach of privilege is proved?

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP said, "It's a question of breach of privilege. This should be investigated and whoever is responsible should be dismissed from the house."

