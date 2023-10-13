Israel-Hamas conflict: Delhi Police conducts late-night patrolling in Jama Masjid area

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A squad of bike-borne police personnel were seen patrolling the Jama Masjid area.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Delhi Police on Thursday carried out a late-night patrol around the Jama Masjid after receiving certain "inputs". Officials informed that the patrolling was conducted in the wake of certain "inputs" they received amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. They have also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz at mosques in their areas of residence. Delhi police have also appealed to them to not venture elsewhere to offer prayers.

Delhi Police's request to Muslim community

According to officials, the patrolling is part of an "institutionalised mechanism" conducted by Delhi Police from time to time. "We have appealed to people to offer namaz at mosques in their areas of residence and venture elsewhere or away from their neighbourhoods for the purpose," an officer of Delhi Police said.

Security beefed up in several parts of Delhi

"Security has been also beefed up at the Chabad House (Jewish prayer house) and other parts of Delhi as well. Security arrangements have been made wherever there are Jewish establishments," the officer said.

Patrolling is being conducted in order to maintain order and security around or through a specified area, Delhi Police informed.

Israel-Hamas conflict

At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Hamas targets in Gaza, CNN reported citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said more than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported. He added that nearly 218,000 of those fleeing the Israeli air assault are sheltered currently in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency.