Delhi Traffic Police personnel suspended for taking bribe from Korean National | WATCH

The accused police personnel was suspended.

Taking cognisance of a viral video on social media in which a traffic police personnel is seen taking a bribe from a Korean Nation, the authority suspended him and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"Taking cognisance of the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The Korean national shoot the bribery incident with a camera installed inside his car.

According to media reports, the accused traffic policeman - Mahesh Chand - took Rs 5,000 in the name of issuing challans but he did not provide any receipt to the Korean national.

Chand told during the probe that he was about to give the receipt of the challan, but the car owner left the spot.

The video is said to be one month old.

Meanwhile, netizens came down heavily responding to the video clip posted on Twitter. A few of them questioned Delhi Police's preparation amid the crucial G20 summit being hosted by India. They pointed such behaviour by a cop will dent the image of India.

