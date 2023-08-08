Delhi: Three held for killing 74-yr-old man in snatching spree in Sagarpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi police vehicles in national capital

A 74-year-old person was killed and two others were harmed after three individuals went after them in separate robbery bids in southwest Delhi. The three accused have been arrested, according to police. The three separate incidents of stabbing occurred in the Sagarpur area within just 30 minutes, they said.

On Monday, at 5:17 a.m., police got a call in regards to a stabbing and robbery incident in the Sagarpur region. Police arrived at the spot and found that the nearby residents had already rushed the injured man, Ashok (54), to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Ashok later told police that three men on a bike had gone after him close to his home and robbed him of a wallet and watch.

In one of the incidents that occurred close to Mohan Block, the harmed person—recognized as Mohan Lal Chhabra, an occupant of Durga Park, Sagarpur—was proclaimed dead at the clinic. He was denied gold ornaments and cash, the DCP said.

One more robbery was committed close to Durgapark, wherein the victim, Om Dutt Singh, an inhabitant of Sagarpur, was admitted with stab wounds. His condition was stable, and he was later released from the hospital.

Police have registered three separate cases regarding the incidents at Sagarpur police station, and a probe has been taken up, they said. During the investigation, police got a tip-off about one Akshay and caught him in Palam Town, the DCP said. Mohan Lal Chhabra's son, Mahendra Chhabra, said that his father was going to a physiotherapy meeting when the incident occurred.

Also read | Our fight will continue against BJP: Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

Also read | He got embroiled in power tussle: Congress leader slams Kejriwal after Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill