He got embroiled in power tussle: Congress leader slams Kejriwal after Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Services Bill: In a major blow to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Parliament on Monday passed the Delhi Services Bill after Rajya Sabha secured its passage by a comfortable margin. Departing from the party line, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit lambasted AAP Convenor Kejriwal over the Delhi Services Bill saying his running power tussle and bitter exchanges with the Centre resulted in the draft legislation on the control of services in the national capital.

Dikshit slams Kejriwal

Shortly after the Bill passed its final legislative test in the Upper House, Dikshit who is the son of former Delhi chief minister and late Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit, in a video message said that the Centre would never have tabled such a Bill had the AAP convener not been in a running feud with the Centre over the control of services

"There was a time when both the Centre and previous governments in Delhi had mutual control over services in Delhi. Everything was running smoothly. But unfortunately, since Arvind Kejriwal assumed office in 2014, he indulged in politics. He got embroiled in a power tussle with the Centre to secure his political interests using foul means. This is why the Centre came up with this Bill. Otherwise, there was no need for such a Bill in Delhi," Dikshit said.

He added that with the passage of the Bill, the AAP government will now resort to "politics" instead of working for the people of Delhi.

"Now, I can only hope Arvind Kejriwal will work for the development of the city for the rest of his term. However, it's quite likely that he will resort to politics and issue more political statements following the passage of the draft legislation on services in the national capital," the Congress leader said.

CM Kejriwal said it was a "black day"

Soon after the Delhi Services Bill passed its final test in the upper house, CM Kejriwal said it was a "black day" for India's democracy. In a video message, he accused BJP=led Centre of trying to "usurp" power through the backdoor.

Kejriwal further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He added that the people of Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The contentious bill gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

