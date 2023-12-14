Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Kejriwal flag off 500 electric buses

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi LG VK Saxena Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flag off electric buses

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 500 electric buses for the national capital on Thursday. The addition of 500 electric buses took the number of such buses in the national capital to 1,300.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no other city in the country has so many electric buses plying. It will help in reducing pollution in the city, he added.

According to the government data, 800 electric buses have been plying on Delhi roads since January 2022. These buses have covered a distance of more than 42 million kilometres and cut more than 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide so far, an official said.

By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official.

(With PTI inputs)

