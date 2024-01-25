Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in building in Badarpur

Delhi: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in building in Badarpur

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 21:55 IST
Delhi
Image Source : TWITTER Delhi: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in building in Badarpur

A fire erupted in a shop located in the main market of Badarpur, southeast Delhi, causing a stir in the area. Authorities have confirmed no casualties as Delhi Fire Services (DFS) promptly deployed seven fire tenders to contain the situation.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News