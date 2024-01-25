Delhi: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in building in Badarpur

A fire erupted in a shop located in the main market of Badarpur, southeast Delhi, causing a stir in the area. Authorities have confirmed no casualties as Delhi Fire Services (DFS) promptly deployed seven fire tenders to contain the situation.
