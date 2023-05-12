Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2

Delhi excise policy scam : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia till June 2.

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the criminal conspiracy behind the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

