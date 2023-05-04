Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet against Manish Sisodia, names him 'key conspirator' in case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor policy: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (May 4) filed a fresh charge sheet against AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the liquor policy case. The federal probe agency named the AAP leader a "key conspirator" in this case.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail and he is currently in judicial custody. The 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was first arrested by the CBI, which is also probing this case.

Fifth charge sheet by ED

This is the fifth charge sheet or prosecution complaint filed in the case by the ED before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi. The supplementary charge has more than 2100 pages. The operating part has 271 pages. The charge has been filed within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The court listed the matter on Saturday for a hearing by special judge MK Nagpal. The supplementary charge sheet was filed after 4 pm at the filing counter. Thereafter the charge sheet was sent to Duty Judge. The Duty Judge listed the matter on Saturday before the court concerned for hearing. The supplementary charge sheet was filed by special public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta.

The federal agency has arrested 12 people including Sisodia in this case till now, in which it has said, the probe is continuing.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Delhi HC notice to ED

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court issued notice to ED on Sisodia's bail petition in a money laundering case. The high court granted time to the ED to file a verification report within a week and listed the matter for further hearing on May 11. However, the ED’s counsel opposed the plea contending that Sisodia was the key conspirator in the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI also opposed a plea by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case to take care of his ailing wife, claiming he suppressed the fact that she has already been discharged from hospital .However, Sisodia’s counsel claimed there was no suppression of facts and the mentioning document placed before the court for urgent listing disclosed his wife has been discharged from the hospital but she needs constant care.

Sisodia has moved regular and interim bail pleas both in the high court. He has moved interim bail on the basis of his wife's illness and seeks six weeks' bail in that.

