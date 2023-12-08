Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘Very Poor’ category, overall AQI at 349

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Delhi air pollution: The national capital continued to witness the air quality falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category on Friday (December 8) morning with an overall AQI at 349 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The city’s air quality was recorded at 320 at 4 pm. Delhi has been witnessing ‘Very Poor’ air quality for some days now, as the winter has set in completely. Fog surrounded the city early in the morning, limiting the visibility. Several areas in the capital city saw AQI over 300 while some localities were below this mark.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 374

Ashok Vihar: 372

Dwarka Sector 8: 350

ITO: 364

Jahangirpuri: 396

Major Dhyan Chand National StadiumL 340

Mundka: 380

Najafgarh: 302

New Moti Bagh: 333

North Campus DU: 344

Patparganj: 350

Punjabi Bagh: 376

RK Puram: 333

Rohini: 382

Shadipur: 352

Vivek Vihar: 388

Wazirpur: 388

AQI in Noida: