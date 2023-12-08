Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘Very Poor’ category, overall AQI at 349

Delhi air pollution: The national capital continued to witness the air quality falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category on Friday (December 8) morning with an overall AQI at 349 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The city’s air quality was recorded at 320 at 4 pm. Delhi has been witnessing ‘Very Poor’ air quality for some days now, as the winter has set in completely. Fog surrounded the city early in the morning, limiting the visibility. Several areas in the capital city saw AQI over 300 while some localities were below this mark.
AQI in various areas in Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 374
- Ashok Vihar: 372
- Dwarka Sector 8: 350
- ITO: 364
- Jahangirpuri: 396
- Major Dhyan Chand National StadiumL 340
- Mundka: 380
- Najafgarh: 302
- New Moti Bagh: 333
- North Campus DU: 344
- Patparganj: 350
- Punjabi Bagh: 376
- RK Puram: 333
- Rohini: 382
- Shadipur: 352
- Vivek Vihar: 388
- Wazirpur: 388
AQI in Noida:
- Sector 125: 277
- Sector 62: 330
- Sector 1: 280
- Sector 116: 309