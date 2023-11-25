Delhi’s air quality remains unchanged in ‘Severe’ category, capital city set to record 11th such day in Nov

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘Severe’ category on Saturday morning (November 25) for the fourth consecutive day as several parts of the city recorded AQI over 400 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The AQI at 4 pm yesterday was 415, which falls under the ‘Severe’ category. It would be the 11th severe air quality day in November in Delhi if the average air quality index remains above the 400-mark till the end of the day. Delhi recorded just three severe air quality days in November last year, while it experienced 12 such days in 2021, the maximum in the month since the CPCB began monitoring.

There were nine such days in November 2020; 7 in 2019; 5 in 2018; 7 in 2017; 10 in 2016 and 6 in 2015, according to CPCB data.

AQI at various places in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 451

Ashok Vihar: 434

Dwarka Sector 8: 439

IGI T3: 422

ITO: 393

Najafgarh: 401

Punjabi Bagh: 454

RK Puram: 434

Rohini: 469

Vivek Vihar: 464

Wazirpur: 460

A scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a brief relief due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting Sunday.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad (424), Gurugram (345), Greater Noida (398), Noida (393) and Faridabad (426) also recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

(With PTI inputs)