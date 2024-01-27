Delhi ACP’s son pushed into Haryana canal by friends over financial dispute, one held

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A person was held for allegedly pushing the son of an assistant commissioner of Delhi Police into a canal in Haryana over a financial dispute, the police said on Friday (January 26). The son was identified as 26-year-old Lakshya Chauhan who was allegedly pushed into the canal by two of his friends. One of them has been arrested while hunt for the second accused is underway, the police said. Chauhan, along with his two friends – Vikas Bhardwaj and Abhishek – had gone to attend a marriage function in Haryana’s Sonepat on Monday.

After he did not return home the next day, his father, ACP Yashpal Singh, posted as ACP (Operations) in Outer-north Delhi, lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday, they said.

The complaint was later converted into an abduction FIR after the police suspected some foul play during the investigation, they added.

The section of murder was added to the case on Friday and one person was arrested in connection with the case, an official said.

Chauhan’s friend Bhardwaj works as a clerk for another lawyer who practises at the Tis Hazari court, while Abhishek is his acquaintance who was detained on Thursday for questioning, he said.

What did the accused reveal during interrogation?

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed that Bhardwaj called him on Monday noon and invited him to attend a marriage function with him and Chauhan in Sonepat, the official said.

Bhardwaj had also told him that Chauhan had taken a loan from him and misbehaved whenever he asked him to return the money.

The duo then planned to eliminate him, he added.

On Monday, Chauhan picked the accused from near Mukarba Chowk in Rohini in the national capital.

They reached the marriage function by night and left after 12 am, another official said.

While returning, the trio stopped the car on the roadside near the Munak Canal to attend nature's call. This is when Bhardwaj and Abhishek allegedly pushed Chauhan into the canal and fled the spot in his car, the official said.

When the accused reached Delhi, Bhardwaj dropped Abhishek in Narela and went away, he said. Abhishek was picked up from his house in Narela on Thursday, the official said.

Based on Abhishek's statement, he was arrested and Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing dissapearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code were added to the FIR, he added.

The police said efforts are being made to trace Chauhan and his car and arrest Vikas.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Mumbai horror! 'Woke up to him raping me': Woman alleges rape by friend, lodges police complaint