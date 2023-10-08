Dalai Lama not admitted to hospital, say AIIMS Delhi officials amid talks of his medical checkup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

AIIMS New Delhi officials on Sunday (October 8) clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to the hospital.

This comes after some sources claimed earlier in the day that the Dalai Lama consulted doctors at the institute.

Earlier in the day, the Tibetan spiritual leader’s personal secretary Chimie Rigzin informed that Dalai Lama was in the national capital for a medical checkup.

Rigzin said that the Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, however, added that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days.

(With PTI inputs)