Atishi gets Election Commission notice over her 'join BJP or face jail' remark

The Election Commission has taken action against Delhi Minister Atishi over her controversial statement, warning her of potential consequences if she fails to retract her ‘join BJP or face jail’ remark. The Election Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Minister Atishi following her statement urging people to join the BJP or face imprisonment. The Commission has asked her to explain her comments, which have stirred controversy and raised concerns about electoral integrity.

Controversial claim

On April 2, Atishi made headlines with her assertion that four senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including herself, could face arrest soon. She alleged that the BJP had approached her through intermediaries, threatening arrest by the Enforcement Directorate if she refused to join the party.

Defamation notices and counterclaims

Following her statement, the BJP issued a defamation notice to Atishi. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi’s claims, accusing her of falsehoods and implicating AAP members in a purported “liquor scam.”

AAP’s response

AAP leaders have denounced the allegations, attributing them to BJP’s political manoeuvres. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent arrest in connection with a money laundering case has further fueled tensions between the two parties.

Accusations of poaching

The AAP has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Delhi government by enticing its legislators to defect. Rituraj Jha, an AAP MLA, claimed he was offered a significant sum to switch allegiance to the BJP, intensifying the ongoing political saga.

Awaited clarification

Atishi’s response to the Election Commission’s notice is eagerly awaited, as it may shed light on the veracity of her claims and the underlying political tensions between the AAP and BJP in Delhi.

