Image Source : PTI Patna Railway station master commits suicide after killing wife

A man allegedly killed his wife over a personal dispute in Bihar's capital Patna, near the Patrakar Nagar police station, and then committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his flat. The man worked as a railway station master at Patna Junction.

A police official said Atul Lal was a 50-year-old resident of Chitragupta Nagar, who had a fight with his 45-year-old wife Tulika Kumari on Monday morning over some personal issue. Following the scuffle, Atul allegedly killed his wife by slashing her throat with a sharp object and then committed suicide.

Patrakar Nagar police station in-charge, Ravindra Kumar, said the police reached the site and took possession of both the bodies which have been sent for post-mortem.

According to sources, Tulika turned Covid-19 positive a few days ago though the police have not confirmed it.

