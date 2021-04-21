Image Source : PTI Bihar horror: Two priests beheaded; bodies found in Dharohar Mahadev temple

The bodies of two priests were found in the Dharohar Mahadev temple in the Khirhar police station area of Madhubani district, the police said on Wednesday.

Both the priests were beheaded by unidentified criminals and the motive for the crime could not be ascertained so far. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

Khirhar police station in-charge Anjesh Kumar said that the priests were killed with a sharp object and their heads were separated from the bodies.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Hiranand Das (65) a resident of Siriyapur in Basopatti police station area and Anand Mishra (45) of Bhagwanpur area.

Kumar added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police are investigating the case from various angles.