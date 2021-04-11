Your crime has been captured by 'NASA' cameras, says Delhi Police, accused confess to murder

Image Source : KUMAR SONU Accused confesses to crime after Delhi Police said their acts have been captured by 'NASA' cameras.

Two murder accused in the national capital confessed to the crime after Delhi Police told them that their crime has been captured by 'NASA' cameras.

Playing smart and strategically, Delhi cops tried the murder accused telling them that their crime has been caught in NASA cameras following which the criminals confessed to the crime.

The matter is related to the Mangolpuri area of ​​Delhi after a man was found dead on April 5 in a park. When the police reached the spot, the body of a man was found lying in a park soaked in blood. According to police, the victim's face was brutally crushed using a stone, however, it police did not find any eyewitness or evidence in the case.

A case of murder was registered and the investigation was initiated. The deceased was identified as Chandrabhan, a resident of Mangolpuri area.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased Chandrabhan was last seen with 2 people named Pradeep and Raju. The police called both for questioning but they didn't give any straight answers.

But the police found some CCTV footage in which Chandrabhan, the deceased before the incident, was seen with 2 people, however, due to the lack of clarity, those two people were not identified.

Later, the police once again called Pradeep and Raju for questioning and this time the police lied to them saying whatever they have done has been captured by NASA cameras installed in that area. Hearing this, both the accused confessed of killing Chandrabhan.

According to the police, an accused said that the deceased Chandrabhan insulted them in front of everyone, made Pradeep and Raju drink alcohol.