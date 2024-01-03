Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of Gangster Sandeep Gadoli, shot dead in Gurugram hotel, CCTV shows body kept in BMW

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ex-model Divya Pahuja

Divya Pahuja, ex-model and girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was killed in a Gurugram hotel, said the officials on Wednesday.

According to the officials, she was shot dead at the hotel. A 27-year-old died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel, they added.

She was allegedly killed by the hotel owner identified as Abhijeet Singh. The police arrested the accused but they did not get success in finding the body of the deceased.

The accused was caught on a CCTV camera taking out the body from the hotel and keeping it in a BMW. Pahuja had come to celebrate New Year with the hotel owner.

Gangster Sandeep Gadoli was infamous in the Delhi-NCR region. She was his girlfriend. Her new friend has been accused of her murder. Pahuja was allegedly murdered by her friend in his hotel room. The accused, along with his friends, took her body to another state and dumped it, the sources said.

The deceased was accused in a murder case, said the police. She came on bail from Mumbai jail in July 2023. In 2016, Divya was arrested after the encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel.

(Reported by Sunil Kumar)