22-year-old stabbed to death by four over old enmity in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi crime: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of four people in the Rohini area of the national capital, said police. A resident of Rohini Sector 17, Shakti was stabbed in a case of old enmity within the jurisdiction of Police Station KNK Marg in Rohini on Monday evening.

The victim was standing near his house when some individuals, who were known to him, approached and stabbed him multiple times. Shakti was immediately taken to the hospital but was unfortunately declared dead.

Delhi Police arrested accused persons

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested three accused, identified as Piyush Pandey, Rachit Rajput and Raghav Mittal, in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old. The other accused is absconding. The police have also seized a vehicle used in the crime.

A case under sections 103(1) and 3(4) of BNS was registered and an investigation has been initiated. The investigation revealed that the accused had a previous enmity with Shakti, as he had assaulted one of them a few years ago, and they attacked him to take revenge, the officer said.

Accused have threatened Shakti to kill him

On Monday, at about 8:00 pm, a PCR call was received stating that an injured person was lying unconscious on a road in Rohini Sector 16. The injured person was immediately shifted to BSA Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor. The mother of the deceased raised suspicion over some boys who had earlier assaulted her son and also threatened to kill him. Accordingly, a case u/s 103(1), 3(5) BNS was registered at PS KNK Marg and an investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, police found that the killers had arrived in a red car to commit the offence. "Around 300-400 CCTV footage in the vicinity were analysed by different teams. In one of the CCTV footage, the red car was spotted and its registration number was identified. The ownership of the car was obtained, which led the police team to identify the owner of the vehicle and collect information about the offenders," the police said.

On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, one alleged person, namely Piyush Pandey, who is 19 years old, was arrested in the case. On sustained questioning, he disclosed his involvement in the murder case and also revealed the names of his accomplices with whom he had committed the offence.

The police team conducted raids on the possible hideouts of his accomplices and arrested two other alleged boys, namely Rachit and Raghav Mittal. Raids are being carried out at the possible hideouts to nab their fourth accomplice.

During interrogation, the arrested disclosed that they had previous enmity with the deceased and that they wanted to take revenge from him. Further investigation is in progress.

