Delhi: Jewellery shop robbed on gunpoint in Karawal Nagar, fleeing robber nabbed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Screengrab of the CCTV footage in jewellery shop

Delhi crime: A robber was apprehended for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop on gunpoint in the Prem Vihar area of Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said on Wednesday (November 1). The incident took place yesterday in the evening in which two of his companion robbers managed to flee from the spot. The locals succeeded in catching hold of him and handing him over to the police. The police have also taken the two motorcycles into custody using which they had come for the robbery and had left while fleeing.

The apprehended person was identified as Faizan who hails Nand Nagri, Delhi. He was released recently from jail and already has three criminal cases registered against him. One pistol with 4 live rounds were recovered from him, the police said.

How did the incident take place?

The police received the information regarding robbery in a jewellery shop named as JAI DURGA Jewellers.

“At about 4:30 pm, three persons wearing helmet entered the jewellery shop and took out pistols. They robbed the jewellery kept on the shop counter at gun point. After robbery, when they tried to run away, the staff managed to subdue one of the three robbers. They snatched away his pistol and pushed him to the ground,” the police said.

“In the melee, the other two robbers managed to run away. They left two motorcycles at the spot, which they had brought with themselves. While escaping they robbed another motorcycle from a rider on the road, at gun point,” they added.

The two motorcycles left by the robbers are being checked for ownership and probably theft.

“Faizan is being interrogated and the identity of his two associates is being ascertained” the police said.

FIR under relevant sections is being registered in Karawal Nagar police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.