CBI arrests two over alleged online sale, purchase of child sexual abuse material

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons in connection with an ongoing case related to the alleged sale/purchase of child sexual abuse material. According to the details, the accused used to sell the material on various social media platforms. The two accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar Yadav and Kuljeet Singh Makan. A case against a person was earlier lodged on the allegations that he was advertising over Instagram for the sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material.

It was further alleged that the said accused had purchased a large volume of data from another accused and the data was stored over cloud-based websites containing objectionable material including child pornography material.

The payment for this was made through PayTM.

Thereafter, the accused allegedly published an advertisement for the sale of said material over Instagram. On receipt of payments via Paytm / Google Pay etc. from the customer(s) / seekers, the accused allegedly shared the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms.

It was also reported that he gained monetary benefits and was involved in these activities since 2019.

Both the accused were produced before the Competent Court at Saket, New Delhi and have been remanded to Judicial Custody up to January 22.