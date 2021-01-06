Image Source : INDIA TV/FILE Delhi Police bust cyber gang for recording, editing video calls with obscene clips

At least six cybercriminals have been arrested by the cyber cell of Delhi Police. The arrests have been made from Mewat Region (District Bharatpur, Rajasthan). According to the details, the accused were involved in an online racket luring people into video calls, thereby recording those videos for criminal purposes. The accused first used to befriend people on Facebook and then convince them to join video calls. They then used to record and morph the video calls using obscene clips. According to the police, the accused then used to send the same videos to the victims and blackmailed them for money.

Commenting on the arrests, the police have said they have received more than 200 complaints of such kind in the past two months. Nearly 40 such morphed videos have also been recovered from the mobile phones of the accused.

The accused have so far duped people for more than Rs 25 lakh, the police said, adding 10 accounts have also been seized.

A search of the other members of the gang is on.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is planning to hire forensic experts for assistance in the detection of cyber and financial frauds, as well as in collecting evidence from the crime scene, officials said.

These experts will be hired in the categories of forensic general, forensic digital, forensic accounting, forensic psychological, forensic chemical, biology and physics, they said.

A board has already been constituted with the National Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar that will hire professional experts on a one-year contract on the behalf of the Delhi Police, an official said.

The hiring process would begin in January, following which a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is likely to be signed this month, the police official said.