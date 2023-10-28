Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress suffers major jolt as party's Chhindwara working president joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP MADHYA PRADESH Chhindwara Congress working president joins BJP in Amit Shah's presence

Chhindwara: In a major jolt to Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, party’s Chhindwara working president Sitaram Dehariya joined BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (October 28). Besides Dehariya, more than two thousand Congress workers along with Vinay Bharti, acting president of the tribal cell of Congress, also joined BJP. “Congress has split in entire Madhya Pradesh including Chhindwara. In the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, senior leaders of Chhindwara district Shri Sitaram Dehariya and Shri Vinay Bharti took membership of BJP along with thousands of friends,” Madhya Pradesh BJP posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kamal Nath fielded from Chhindwara

On October 26, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had filed nomination from Chhindwara and expressed confidence in the return of Congress government in the state. Before filing his nomination, Kamal Nath had talked about issues including Ram Temple and seat sharing dispute. He filed his nomination papers in Amrit Muhurta as per Hindu calendar. After offering prayers at the Ram temple, he filed his nomination papers at 2.30 pm.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress is relying heavily on auspicious days and times for any important work. Earlier, Kamal Nath had organized the program of two prominent Hindu preachers Pandit Dhirendra Shastri and Pandit Pradeep Mishra.

What did Kamal Nath say on Ram temple?

Recently, the date of inauguration of Ram temple was announced. Kamal Nath had said that Ram temple belongs to the entire country and is the biggest symbol of Sanatan Dharma.

“I am happy that Ram temple was built, but it should have been built long ago,” he said.

