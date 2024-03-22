Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ties the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Follow us on Image Source : X/INSTAGRAM Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly married Mexican former model and entrepreneur Grecia Munoz and the wedding took place over a month ago, according to multiple media reports. The couple have also spent their honeymoon in an undisclosed location in February.

According to media reports, Goyal and Munoz had been dating for a while and tied the knot in a private ceremony, said a person familiar with the matter. Born in Mexico, Munoz says in her Instagram bio that she is "now at home" in India and is working on her own startup dealing in luxury consumer products. She is also the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States for the year 2022.

This marks Goyal's second marriage, having previously been wed to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while he was a student in IIT-Delhi. Joshi currently works as a Mathematics professor at Delhi University.

Munoz had recently been sharing her travel pictures, including iconic locations like the Red Fort and the Qutub Minar. "Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home," she captioned her set of pictures.

Goyal, 41, is one of India's most prominent startup founders after he introduced Zomato in 2008 with a net worth of over $650 million. The food delivery company has evolved into a behemoth in the Indian service industry, operating in over 1,000 cities across the country. However, the company was recently embroiled in a contrroversy after he introduced a green dress code for a 'pure veg fleet' catering towards vegetarian customers.

The dress code was rolled back in the wake of significant online discourse surrounding the introduction of the 'all-veg' service, with many expressing criticism of the initiative. "This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days… our riders’ physical safety is of paramount importance to us," Goyal mentioned.

Introduced on Tuesday (March 19), Zomato's new 'Pure Veg Fleet' caters to customers with a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference. As part of this service, delivery riders were initially required to don a green uniform. The Pure Veg Mode feature on the app offers a selection of restaurants that exclusively serve pure vegetarian cuisine, with all non-vegetarian options excluded from the listings. Goyal said the "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items.

