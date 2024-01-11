Stock markets update: Sensex surges 342 points, Nifty up by 108 points to 21,726 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- January 11

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 341.76 points to 71,999.47. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 107.8 points to 21,726.50 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the major gainers. Infosys, Nestle, Wipro and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 per cent to USD 77.11 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Rupee gains against dollar

The rupee stayed firm for the seventh consecutive session and gained 2 paise to 83.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday boosted by a weak American currency and softening crude oil prices.

Sustained buying in the domestic equity markets also supported the Indian currency even as investors were awaiting US inflation data to be released later in the day, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.05 and slipped to 83.06 against the greenback for a while. It later traded at 83.01, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

