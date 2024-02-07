Stock market today: Sensex surges 0.44 per cent, Nifty rises 113 points to 22,042

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSE building

The BSE Sensex opened Wednesday's trading session 317.43 points higher, or 0.44 per cent, at 72,503.52, while the Nifty rose 113.30 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 22,042.70. Robust foreign fund inflows further bolstered the positive momentum in equities.

Leading the gains in the Sensex were State Bank of India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, and Reliance Industries. Conversely, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai registered gains, while Tokyo and Hong Kong traded in negative territory. The US markets closed higher on Tuesday.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 92.52 crore on Tuesday.

On the previous trading day, the BSE benchmark surged by 454.67 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 72,186.09, while the Nifty advanced by 157.70 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 21,929.40.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude inched up by 0.20 per cent to trade at USD 78.75 a barrel.

(With PTI inputs)

