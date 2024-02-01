Sensex, Nifty edge higher ahead of Interim Budget leading up to national elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSE building

New Delhi: The 30-share BSE Sensex experienced a rise of 76.55 points, reaching 71,828.66, while the NSE Nifty recorded a gain of 19.80 points, reaching 21,745.50. Investors and market participants are likely to keep a close eye on developments related to the budget 2024, which can have an impact on market sentiment and trading activities throughout the day.

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Power Grid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were the biggest gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

In January, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore, reflecting buoyant economic activity and setting the stage for the next phase of GST reforms.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong quoted in the green while Tokyo traded lower.

The US markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday.

The US Fed on Wednesday left its main interest rate steady and made clear it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards” its goal of 2 per cent.

"Wall Street took a hit overnight, with the Dow down 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 off 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq tumbling 2.2 per cent amid disappointing earnings from Alphabet. The Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady further fuelled selling across indexes. Investors now await Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interim Budget presentation, hoping for measures to boost economic growth and control deficits," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

On a positive note, January's GST collections hit a record high of Rs 1.72 lakh crore, he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.40 per cent to USD 81.71 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,660.72 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex jumped 612.21 points, or 0.86 per cent to settle at 71,752.11 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 203.60 points, or 0.95 per cent to 21,725.70.

