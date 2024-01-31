Budget 2024: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

As the Modi government prepares to unveil the interim budget for 2024 on February 1, this will mark Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget. Given that this is an election year, the budget to be presented is set to be a vote-on-account, with a full-fledged budget slated for post-Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The announcement of Budget 2024 is scheduled for February 1 at 11 am, a departure from the previous practice of revealing it on the last working day of February. This change was implemented during the initial term of the PM government under former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Where can you watch the budget announcement?

The live coverage of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 will be available on DD News. Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will broadcast the Budget online via its official YouTube channel and website.

Leading up to the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted at the absence of major announcements. After the presentation concludes, budget documents will be accessible on the official website and mobile app. Android users can download the app from Google Play, while iOS users can find it on the App Store.