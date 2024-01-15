Ram temple consecration to generate Rs 1 lakh crore worth of business: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is expected to generate business worth Rs 1 lakh crore, according to a report by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The estimate is based on feedback received from trade associations in 30 cities across different states.

CAIT's National Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, highlighted that the event not only holds religious significance but also leads to a surge in economic activities. The trust and faith of the people are resulting in the creation of new businesses based on the country's traditional economic system.

About 30,000 different programmes organised by trade associations are taking place across the country in connection with the consecration of the Ram temple. These include market processions, Shri Ram Chowki, Shri Ram rallies, Shri Ram Pad Yatra, scooter and car rallies, and Shri Ram assemblies.

The markets are experiencing a high demand for Shri Ram flags, banners, caps, t-shirts, and printed 'kurtas' featuring the image of the Ram temple. There is also an increase in the demand for models of the Ram Mandir, and it is expected that over 5 crore models will be sold across the country. Small manufacturing units are working around the clock in many cities to meet this demand.

In the upcoming week, more than 200 major markets in Delhi, along with numerous smaller markets, will witness Shri Ram flags and decorations. Cultural programmes, featuring folk dancers and singers from Vrindavan and Jaipur, are also planned for various markets in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

