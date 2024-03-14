Paytm gets third-party app license from NPCI to perform UPI transactions

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA A user is using the Paytm app on his phone.

Paytm, the leading digital payments platform in India, has been granted a third-party application provider license by the country's payments authority. This development comes as Paytm's banking unit faces regulatory action, compelling the company to explore alternative avenues to continue its operations.

License to ensure seamless payments

The newly acquired license enabled Paytm to serve as a third-party application provider, allowing customers to conduct transactions through India's unified payment interface (UPI). With Paytm Payments Bank slated to cease operations by March 15 due to regulatory non-compliance, the license ensures uninterrupted services for Paytm users.

Partnerships with leading banks

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank have been designated as payment system provider banks for Paytm, as announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Additionally, Yes Bank will serve as a merchant acquiring bank for both existing and new UPI merchants associated with Paytm.

Migration to new payment system providers

As per , Paytm is tasked with migrating all existing handles and mandates to the new payment system provider banks at the earliest. This move aims to streamline operations and ensure a smooth transition for Paytm users.

Significance of UPI in India

UPI remains India's preferred real-time payment system, facilitating seamless money transfers across banks. Paytm, ranked as the third-largest app for UPI payments, plays a crucial role in the digital payments ecosystem, processing billions of transactions monthly.

Regulatory scrutiny and approval

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently directed the NPCI to review Paytm's request to operate as a third-party application provider. Following deliberations, the NPCI has granted Paytm the coveted license, underscoring the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation.

Market dynamics

Despite facing a slight decline in transaction volume and value in February, Paytm remains a formidable player in India's digital payments landscape. PhonePe and Google Pay continue to dominate the UPI payments segment, with Paytm vying for a larger market share through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

As Paytm embarks on its journey as a licensed third-party application provider, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering seamless and secure digital payment solutions to millions of users across India. With regulatory hurdles addressed and strategic partnerships in place, Paytm is poised to navigate the evolving fintech landscape and emerge as a frontrunner in the digital payments domain.

Also read | Data breach, Cyber attack among top risks for businesses in India: Survey