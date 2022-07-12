Noble cause: This Delhi-based web design firm pledges 80,000 meals for underprivileged children

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT A team of employees of the company sets out every weekend to spread joy and happiness to the underprivileged.

In a bid to give back to the society, a Delhi-based web design company, Css Founder, has pledged free food for needy Children. The firm has pledged 80,000 meals for underprivileged children over the next two years. The brand has been on a spree of helping the underprivileged by organising multiple programs through the year.

"If we all come together and take the responsibility of providing food for needy children, then with our efforts, there will be a time when no child of our country will sleep hungry," Imaran Khan, founder and director, Css Founder said.



He added that besides helping the needy, the firm has been championing the cause through its CSR initiative of 'Free Food for Needy Children' since 2016 and has been working tirelessly towards its objectives.

"We should all aim to ensure that not a single person in India should sleep with an empty stomach. Css Founder has been a companion to the needy people not just during this time of Corona crisis but during every adversity that the poor people face every day," he said.

Imaran and his team have also been distributing blankets and rations during the winter season to people who are forced to sleep on the road.



Talking about Css Founder, he said that the company was established with the mission and vision of creating the 'website for everyone'. "Since its inception, the brand is synonymous with helping the less privileged by offering tailor-made services," Imaran Khan added.

The company has executed hundreds of projects in cutting edge web technologies for clients in India and across the globe, including US and other nations.

