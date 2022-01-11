Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre extends deadline for filing Income Tax returns to March 15

The Central government on Tuesday announced the deadline to file Income Tax returns has been extended to March 15, 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes informed of the development today. Along with the filings of tax returns, the deadline for filing audit reports has also been extended.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued", The IT dept tweeted.

The decision comes as people have been facing difficulties in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, the Income Tax department said.

The due dates for filing an audit report, furnishing a report from an accountant have been extended to February 15, 2022.

