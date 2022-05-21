Follow us on Image Source : PTI CNG dearer by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, hike seen in NCR, other cities too. Check revised rates

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) saw a hike for the 13th time in over two months on Saturday. With the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiking the price by Rs 2 per kg in the national capital, CNG will now cost Rs 75.61 per Kg in Delhi.

As for the NCR region, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 78.17 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 83.94 per Kg.

In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by news agency PTI.

However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.

86 per scm.

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes. Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

