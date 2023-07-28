Multibagger stock: Life essentials manufacturer Integra posts record quarter amid demand revival

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of a man looking at stats

Multibagger Stock: Steel and renewable energy stock Integra Essentia has reported robust numbers in the April-June quarter of current financial year. The stock of the life essentials company has delivered multibagger return to its investors. It has yielded 307 per cent returns in the past two years, according to exchange data.

Integra is also involved in the business of life essentials to sustain modern life including agro products, textiles and garments and infrastructure.

It has posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 54.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, according to a BSE filing. The net profit stood at Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter, boosted by strong demand in the FMCG segment.

For the whole financial year 2023, Integra posted a net profit of Rs 6.66 crore which revenue stood at Rs 245 crore.

Earlier this year, Integra forayed into the wine industry as it acquired Chateau Indage Winery assets in Maharashtra for Rs 40 crore.

The development came amid the management's plan to to expand its footprint to bolster its FMCG business and develope a robust supply chain system of consumable products.

Shareholder pattern on NSE show that promoters and promoter groups hold 20.81 per cent stake in the small-cap stock with a market valuation of Rs 260 crore. The remainder is owned by the public.

