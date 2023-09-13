Blue Dart rebrands premium service to 'Bharat Plus' amid India vs Bharat row

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The logistics company Blue Dart truck on road.

Blue Dart, a leading courier and logistics company in India, has rebranded its Dart Plus service to "Bharat Dart". The new name is more reflective of the service's nationwide reach and its commitment to providing customers with a reliable and affordable way to send parcels across India. The new name will take effect from October 1, 2023. Blue Dart said that the rebranding is part of its efforts to "strengthen its brand identity and better connect with customers across India."

"Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat," the statement said as quoted by Business Today.

In the filing, the company further said: "Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service, backed by speed, security and handling with value-added features and benefits like complete visibility on last mile through a robust system and easy payment options."

"Bharat Dart is poised to redefine express logistics in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and support for businesses of all sizes," the statement read.

What is Bharat Dart?

Bharat Dart offers a door-to-door delivery service for parcels weighing up to 30 kilograms. The service has a guaranteed delivery time of 24 hours within select cities and 48 hours within the rest of India. Bharat Dart also offers a variety of value-added services, such as cash on delivery, tracking, and insurance.

India name change to 'Bharat' in G20

In recent days, there has been a noticeable trend advocating for the use of 'Bharat' instead of 'India' when referring to the country. This shift was prominently highlighted during the recently concluded G20 Summit held in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in front of a name card bearing the inscription 'Bharat' rather than 'India.' This marked the first instance of 'Bharat' being employed as the official reference for India at any global summit.

