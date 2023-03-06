Bill Gates drives e-auto rickshaw in India, Anand Mahindra invites him, Tendulkar for EV drag race | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @THISISBILLGATES Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates drives electric 3-wheeler auto rickshaw in India.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has recently tried his hands on an electric 3-wheeler auto rickshaw, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The billionaire was seen driving an e-auto rickshaw during his recent visit to India.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Bill Gates wrote, "India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

"What has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise? It's called Mahindra Treo," the subtitles on the video read.

"We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world," the post mentioned.

Reacting to the post, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said that he's so glad that Bill Gates has found time to check out the e-vehicle. He also asked Gates that he wants to have an EV drag race including him and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi,” so glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates. Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me…," Anand Mahindra said in the Twitter post.

