NHAI likely to increase toll tax across India from next month - details

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), starting from April 1, is expected to raise toll rates, leading to higher costs for individuals traveling through National Highways (NHs) and Expressways. According to reports, the toll prices are expected to increase by 5% to 10%.

Earlier, it was reported that the central government was contemplating the replacement of toll plazas with cameras that read number plates. In an interview, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that the union ministry of road transport and highways was planning to eliminate all toll plazas on national highways and rely on Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras.

As per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates are supposed to be revised each year starting from April 1. The Ministry of Road Transport is set to examine the proposals by the end of this month, and the rates may be approved after due consideration.

The toll rates for cars and light vehicles are expected to rise by 5%, and for other heavy vehicles, it may increase by up to 10%. The toll rates for the recently commissioned Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are expected to rise. Currently, the toll is Rs 2.19 per kilometer on the newly opened section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and it will increase by around 10%.

Presently, roughly 20,000 vehicles travel on the expressway every day. This figure is projected to increase to 50,000-60,000 in the following six months. Additionally, toll rates for the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway are expected to increase.

Furthermore, the monthly pass provided to individuals residing within 20 kilometers of the toll plaza, which is typically less expensive, is expected to rise by 10%.

With the new toll rates, the NHAI aims to increase revenue and provide better maintenance and operation services to road users. However, the move is likely to be met with resistance from citizens and opposition parties.

FAQs:

Q1: Why is NHAI raising toll rates?

NHAI aims to increase revenue to provide better maintenance and operation services to road users.

Q2: How will toll plazas be replaced?

The union ministry of road transport and highways plans to eliminate toll plazas on national highways and rely on Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras.

